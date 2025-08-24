Residents from Blackpool and visitors to the town have shared their views on what should be done about the ontroversial use of the resort’s Metropole Hotel for migrants.

It follows a High Court ruling last Wednesday on asylum seekers in an Essex hotel, in which a district council obtained a temporary injunction to stop the hotel being used to house asylum seekers.

Asked about its own position, Blackpool Council said the ruling - and the futre use of the Metropole Hotel - were being ‘carefully reviewed’.

The issue provoked a wide range of responses, with many wanting the hotel to be cleared of migrants as soon as possible, with plenty of suggestions about where they should go.

Some urged Blackpool Council to take legal action immediately, others asked commentators to show some compassion for desperate families.

More than a thousand people have commented - here are just some of them.

What they say

Irene Holcroft said: “I didn't think Blackpool Council allowed hostels in the tourist area. Surely the Metropole is just that?”

Sarah Hoddinott said: “Use old army camps, they have fencing already in place, barracks and space for caravans if required whilst being processed. The message needs to get out that they won't be put in comfortable hotels. They should have the basics, ie dry conditions, washing facilities and food.”

Steve Graham said: “Let’s be right, who in the right mind would put them up in a hotel in what is by numbers the UK’s top seaside town.”

Paul Baker said: “We need to take a leaf out of Australia’s way of processing. They certainly don’t let anyone just walk in. “

Yorkshire Dama said: “Scandalous allowing it in holiday destinations.”

Pat Hansen said: “Just start the process, Blackpool Council. No need to carefully review!”

Neil Roper said: “So here's a question for you all, now that the hotel is not being used as a hotel and now being used as basically a house, how much council tax for that many rooms?”

James Kay said: “In short – we should be able to hold two thoughts at once, and still agree on the basics. On one side: being humane is good. Helping people is good. Supporting those who want to start a new life in the UK is good. On the other side: allowing people to cross the Channel unchecked, through a leaky border, and then granting asylum on flimsy criteria is bad. The problem is, society and the media like to make everything black and white. One side shouts: “Migration is wonderful, and if you question it you’re racist.” The other side says: “Migrants are criminals, bad people who must be stopped.” The reality? It’s far more complex. And in truth, there are elements of truth in both positions.

Nick Doogan: “You’re all missing the fact that it's Britannia hotels that have been milking this situation for a long time.”

Judy Ward said: “The Metropole was once a magnificent place to stay. Many happy childhood memories spent with my parents there in the late 60s and early 70s...now look at it. Rack and ruin springs to mind.

David Shepherd said: “Hopefully the council will indeed take court action.”

Gillianm Horrocks asked: “But where will they be taken to, they will end up in another town no doubt ?”

Janette Mckee said: “Blackpool have been objecting to this place for a long time, did no one think to check if they had planning permission or not ?”

Julie Harrison said: “The council say ‘The Metropole in Blackpool is different to the hotel in Epping in a number of ways. The hotel here is one of only a few that is home to families, rather than single males who might be sharing rooms.’….. really so why were all single men being shipped in last month arriving on a coach ? Tbh I don’t have a problem with families, it’s the single males that worry me ! Where are all the single women?”

Howard H Wright said: “Better the devil you know. At least they are in one place and haven’t caused trouble like other towns and cities .”

Giovanni Cucinotta said: “Maybe peoole have forgotten about human rights and would not say these things if this country was the one bombarded or with a disastrous economy, forcing people to leave .”

Beverley Butterfield said: “Is this one not women and children? Personally, I have no issue with them. It's just the single men who we have no idea where they're from that I fear. Genuine asylum seekers need help. “

And Max Fox said: “These are people with nowhere to go, fleeing awful situations most of us can’t imagine. You’ve seen what’s happening in Gaza, Ukraine and Syria. They deserve safety and dignity, not hostility–especially these being families! However, I do agree that the metropole isn’t appropriate living conditions.”