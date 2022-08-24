Blackpool Police and RNLI called to help three people out of the sea back to back last night
Last night (Tuesday August 23), Blackpool Police and Blackpool RNLI received calls about three incidents involving people at sea within the space of two hours.
The first of the back-to-back incidents occured at around 7pm, when Blackpool Police said they received a report of a concern for safety involving a man in the sea opposite the Claremont Hotel, Blackpool.
RNLI Blackpool said: “Our RNLI volunteers were called out at 19:17 this evening to reports of a person in the water north of North Pier. One of the Inshore Lifeboats launched and located the casualty. The crew assisted the casualty into the lifeboat and headed back to the beach, where the local coastguard teams and Blackpool Police were waiting to assist the person.”
Blackpool Police said the man was later taken to hospital.
Most Popular
-
1
New Ex-Catalogue Discount Outlet set to open this Saturday in former eyesore premises in Fleetwood
-
2
Crash closes Kirkham Road in Freckleton after motorcyclist suffers 'serious leg injury’
-
3
Manchester United snap up nine-year-old Kirkham football prospect and Liverpool fan Miley Whiteside
-
4
St Anne's Music Festival: Free event set to rock Ashton Gardens over three days this Bank Holiday weekend
-
5
Overnight road closures announced in Thornton and Poulton as Windy Harbour work progresses
Read More
Two hours later, Blackpool RNLI volunteers were called out at 21:10 to reports of a person that had jumped of South Pier.
They launched one inshore lifeboat, however just as the lifeboat was heading to scene, the casualty managed to get back to safety of the beach.
Blackpool Police said: “At 9pm yesterday we received a report of a concern for safety involving a woman close to South Pier, Blackpool. Emergency services attended with the woman taken to hospital.”
The RNLI crew had just recovered the lifeboat back to the station, when another job then came through to a person entering the water at North Pier.
The lifeboat launched and arrived on scene to discover the person had made it back to safety.
Again police confirmed that emergency services attended at around 9pm, with the man being taken to hospital.