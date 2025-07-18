Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort's 100-year-old Big Dipper rollercoaster honoured as treasured seaside landmark
The 100-year-old ride features on Historic England’s new interactive map which highlights the nation’s most cherished seaside sites, from Victorian piers to 20th century fairgrounds.
Built in 1923, the Big Dipper is the second oldest operating rollercoaster in the UK, after the Scenic Railway in Margate.
It is also one of just 37 pre-Second World War wooden rollercoasters still in use worldwide - four of which are located at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
As part of Historic England’s Missing Pieces Project, the public has been invited to add their own memories to the map by submitting photos, stories, drawings or audio recordings.
The aim is to crowdsource first-hand accounts that bring Britain’s coastal history to life.
Duncan Wilson, chief executive, Historic England, said: “Our seaside places hold a special place in our national story, yet the full richness of their heritage cannot be captured without the first-hand accounts, images and memories of those who’ve experienced them.
“I encourage people to contribute to the Missing Pieces Project, so we can all help ensure these treasured coastal landmarks are celebrated.”
Heritage Minister, Baroness Twycross, said: “Our seaside communities play a huge role in telling our national story.
“I encourage everyone to contribute to the Missing Pieces Project to preserve the history of our coastal towns and breathe new life into their future.”
To share your photos and memories of coastal landmarks, and to see the interactive map which goes live today, see https://historicengland.org.uk/SeasideStories
