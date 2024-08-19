Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort has been inundated with applicants after it offered thrilseekers free entry to be ‘queue testers’.

The popular amusement park says it has received no less than 1,500 applications so far.

And there is still time for more to come forward because the deadline doesn’t end until midnight tomorrow (Tuesday August 20).

The famous amusement park is challenging claims that thrillseekers average just five rides per day during a typical visit to a theme park – and is offering free tickets to people willing to put it to the test.

In a recent OnePoll study of 2,000 UK adults, a staggering 63 percent of people estimated they experience five rides or fewer on an average visit to a theme park.

The top Lancashire attraction wants to recruit a team of ‘Queue Review Officers’ to visit free of charge over the coming Bank Holiday weekend and report how many rides they experience in a single day.

Queue Review Officers will be asked to meticulously document the number of rides they conquer, record average queue times, and provide any feedback. They will queue under normal circumstances without Speedy Passes.

Pleasure Beach says it hopes the initiative will not only prove that visitors to Pleasure Beach can enjoy a far greater number of rides, but also provide valuable insights into the park’s efficiency and guest experience.

Only 13 per cent of those surveyed thought they could get on 10 rides or more on an average visit to a theme park.

The same study also found “long queues” to be something the majority (68 per cent) of people found frustrating when visiting a theme park.

Andy Hygate, director of operations at Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “As an avid rollercoaster enthusiast myself I know all too well the frustrations of waiting in long queues, as well as the importance of packing as much value as possible into a trip – particularly in the current economy.

“We were shocked that almost two thirds of people expect to get on so few rides at a theme park because it’s not the experience we know to be the case at Pleasure Beach Resort. We’re keen to challenge the notion and are inviting thrillseeking members of the public to put us to the test.”

Interested individuals should visit www.pleasurebeachresort.com/queue-review and complete the online form by Tuesday August 20.

Five successful applicants will become Pleasure Beach Queue Review Officers and receive a pair of complimentary tickets to be used at Pleasure Beach on Saturday August 24.