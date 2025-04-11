Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Blackpool pastor David Lalgee was a hero’ - is one of the many tributes readers have left.

David Lalgee, a pastor at Church Alive in Blackpool, was fatally injured in a crash involving a lorry and four cars on the motorway in Salford around 7pm on Thursday, March 20.

Greater Manchester Police said the lorry driver ‘lost control’ and crashed into two cars before smashing through the central reservation barrier into the opposite lanes, where it struck another two vehicles.

David, 64, was behind the wheel of one of the cars struck by the lorry. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he sadly died.

His heartbroken wife, Jo, was a passenger in the car when the tragedy unfolded said her husband died a ‘hero’ after saving her life in his final moments.

His family paid tribute calling him a ‘selfless and compassionate husband and father’ who will forever be missed.

Many readers also paid tribute to him:

Alison Holden - “What a hero.”

John Parra - “RIP.”

Christy May Lalgee - “RIP father in law. miss this smile x”

Katie Keeley: “RIP, condolences to his family from the Keeley Family.”

Sarah Erica - “Heartbreaking, he will be so missed.”

Michelle Brereton - “I used to go to the church he was at, lovely man and the family are amazing.”

Terry Heyworth - “A true gentleman. A very honourable man. Rest in peace.”

Andrew Dutton - “Very sorry to read about David’s passing. He was a good man to work with. Sincere condolences to his friends & family. RIP.”