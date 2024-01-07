Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard is under investigation by an expenses watchdog over claims he broke parliamentary rules.

It is suggested that the Pensions Minister used taxpayer money to fund Conservative Party work and campaigning.

He defended the allegations and believed he had the proper agreements in place although he told the Sunday Times he would abide by any Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority findings.

Public funding is given to MPs to run a consistuency office but they can't use them for party political campaigns which must be funded from separate political donations.

The Sunday Times reported that the expenses regulator had launched an investigation after he claimed back money from the public purse for Conservative Party business.

The breaches include producing overtly political materials promoting the party and his re-election. Since his election in 2010, Maynard has spent £106,000 on printing and related costs — more than any Tory MP on record.

He has also claimed rent for an office that serves as his local party headquarters. The Conservatives have freely used it to organise campaigns in the Blackpool constituency.

The newspaper said that it came to light when a member of the local Conservative association became concerned that parliamentary rules were being broken. She had tried but failed to get the Conservative Party to stop what was happening.

Ipsa first became aware of the use of the one location for both parliamentary and some party work in 2022, after Mr Maynard contracted the watchdog. Under guidance from Ipsa Mr Maynard drew up a formal agreement governing the use of the premises.

However Ipsa told the BBC, as the Sunday Times report contained allegations Mr Maynard might have used the location for party work before 2022, it was now referring the matter.

Mr Maynard told the Sunday Times: "I have financial agreements in place with Ipsa over the ad hoc use of my constituency office by the local Conservative association. I believe that these arrangements are appropriate, but will be seeking clarification from Ipsa to ensure this is the case. I will, of course, abide by any findings they make and ensure that any payments deemed necessary can be made promptly."

The Times reported that Maynard’s conduct has saved the Conservative Party money and potentially given him an advantage over his opponents at the next election. If found guilty of breaches, he could be referred to the parliamentary standards watchdog.