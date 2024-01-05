Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prime site on Blackpool Promenade with planning permission for a new hotel is being marketed to potential developers.

It is coming up for 10 years since a previous hotel on the land in South Shore was demolished to make way for new investment.

The land, which is being advertised for sale for £500,000, was granted planning permission by Blackpool Council in 2019 for a 107-bedroom hotel to be built four to five storeys in height with a ground floor lobby and restaurant.

Work began in 2020 to construct some of the framework, but applicant easyHotel later pulled out of developing the site near Waterloo Road in South Shore.

It means the land overlooking the seafront has been empty since the Tudor Rose Hotel was demolished in 2014. It is now up for sale with Manchester-based agents Christie & Co.

At the time planning permission was granted by the council, the investment was expected to be worth £7.6m. The design meant 31 rooms would have no windows, with the hotel aimed at the three-star market.