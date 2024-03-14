Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renowned for its iconic Pleasure Beach, Illuminations and famous Tower, Blackpool holds a unique place in the UK as a top attraction for tourists.

Now, it has been crowned the friendliest destination in the UK for 2024.

The town was ranked alongside other destinations - all of them cities - which are popular with visitors and compared with them from the viewpoint of people actually living in the place.

The survey was carried out by train company LNER, using the latest ONS (Office for National Statistics ) data.

What did study find?

The survey found that Blackpool residents report high levels of life satisfaction, happiness and a sense of purpose in life.

It could be said that this accounts for the town's exceptional hospitality.

It also revealed that Blackpool boasts the highest number of five-star rated restaurants and hotels, with 143.3 per 100,000 people.

The research analysed data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) on the personal well-being of residents, and TripAdvisor's data on the level of hospitality in the 50 biggest towns and cities in the UK.

Sign up for our free newsletters now This data was then weighted against the population and calculated to give each city a score out of 100.

When all the stats were added up, Blackpool came top, with a score of 79.9 out of 100.

What they say

Claire Ansley, customer experience director at LNER, said: "Apart from culture, attractions and surroundings, one of the most important factors when choosing a destination to visit is the hospitality of its people."

Claire Smith, of StayBlackpool, said: "This is something I've always known about Blackpool but hearing it from this study is wonderful.

"Blackpool is deservingly known for its friendliness and we're a very accepting town, we're inclusive towards everyone."

The table showed:

1. Blackpool (79.9/100)

2. Brighton (75)

3.York (71)

4.Newcastle (70)

5.Edinburgh (69.5)

6.Bath (68.8)

7. Chester (68.6)

8. St Albans (68.2)

9. Colchster (68.1)

10.Chelmsford (67.7)

Blackpool tops the chart for having the highest number of five star restaurants and hotels, woth a ratio of 143.3 per 100,000 people.

Residents of Blackpool report high levels of satisfaction (scoring 74.9/100), happiness (73.1) and a sense of purpose in life (76.4), which accounts for the town's exceptional hospitality.