Blackpool South MP has welcomed the Government’s announcement that it will overhaul the way local councils are funded - and how council tax debts are managed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the current system left by the Conservatives is unfair” and “outdated”, and that coastal areas were often overlooked and were less likely to get essential funding for local parks and libraries.

Labour will now update the decade-old funding system to ensure that councils get the fair share of funding they need to deliver local services, specifically recognising the costs of delivering services in coastal towns and seafront communities. For the first time, the Government will factor in seasonal demand from visitors and the cost of public services in coastal economies.

Council tax

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this, the Labour Government has also announced action to make things fairer for taxpayers by ending rules for tax collection and spreading payments over 12 monthly bills as standard. At the moment, those facing financial difficulty who miss council tax payments can be required to immediately pay the whole year’s sum, with bailiff’s being sent and no payment plan offered. Under Labour’s plans, payment plans will now need to be offered, with councils working closely with those struggling with their bills.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb | Third party

Chris Webb said:

“These council tax reforms are exactly the kind of radical change I’ve been calling for. For far too long, towns like Blackpool have been punished by an outdated and unfair council tax system that rewarded wealthier councils while leaving deprived communities to struggle with the highest bills.

“The new formula will finally recognise the real pressures Blackpool and places like it face – from higher deprivation and the cost of providing social care, to the extra strain created by millions of visitors. It also rightly acknowledges that councils in much of the North have had to push council tax to the limit just to keep the lights on, while better-off areas got an easier ride.

“These reforms will make a real difference on the ground and for places like Blackpool, it’s a long-overdue step towards fairness.”