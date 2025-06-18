MPs vote to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales - how Lancashire MPs voted

National World

Members of Parliament have voted in favour of reforming abortion laws to ensure that women in England and Wales can no longer be prosecuted for ending a pregnancy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The significant majority vote marks the most substantial change to abortion legislation in nearly six decades. Under the new provisions, women who terminate a pregnancy outside the existing legal time limit, currently 24 weeks, will no longer face the possibility of police investigation.

However, the law will continue to criminalise those who assist with abortions carried out outside the legal framework, including healthcare professionals. The amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill was introduced by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi and passed with a majority of 242 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the matter was considered one of personal conscience, MPs were given a free vote. Currently, abortion in England and Wales remains technically illegal but is permitted up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, or later in specific circumstances, such as when the woman's life is at risk.

This is how each MP in Lancashire voted

Ayes

Lorraine Beavers (Blackpool North and Fleetwood) - Labour

Chris Webb (Blackpool South) - Labour

Oliver Ryan (Burnley) - Independent

Sarah Smith (Hyndburn) - Labour

Cat Smith (Lancaster and Wyre) - Labour

Lizzi Collinge (Morecambe and Lunesdale) - Labour

Maya Ellis (Ribble Valley) - Labour

Andy MacNae (Rossendale and Darwen) - Labour

Paul Foster (South Ribble) - Labour

Noes

Adnan Hussain (Blackburn) - Independent

Andrew Snowden (Fylde) - Conservative

Jonathan Hinder (Pendle and Clitheroe) - Labour

Patrick Hurley (Southport) - Labour

No vote recorded

Mark Hendrick (Preston) - Labour

Ashley Dalton (West Lancashire) - Labour

N/A

Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Chorley) - Speaker of the House