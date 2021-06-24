Blackpool man who drowned at West Yorkshire reservoir named for first time

The body of a man - who has now been named as 27-year-old Alan Rasoul - was recovered from Ponden Reservoir near Haworth at around 10pm on June 15.

An inquest into his death opened at Bradford Coroners' Court this morning (June 24).

Joanne Marsden, Coroner's Officer for West Yorkshire said: "Mr Rahoul was travelling home when he and his companion stopped off at Ponden Reservoir, went into the water and got into difficulty.

A Blackpool man who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a West Yorkshire reservoir has been named. (Credit: Tim Green)

"Unfortunately he went under and did not return."

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Rasoul, who was born in Kurdistan, died as a result of drowning due to submersion in water.

Assistant coroner Crispin Oliver adjourned the inquest for further inquiries to be carried out.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Scar Top Road at around 5.45pm following reports a person was spotted in difficulty in the water.

A major search was launched, but Mr Rahoul was pronounced dead at 10.18pm.

Following the discovery, Det Chief Insp Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said: "This has been a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and I would like to remind all residents in and visitors to West Yorkshire of the extreme dangers posed by swimming in or entering open water not designated for such use.

"Such water can be very cold, even in the summer months, and people suddenly entering cold water are susceptible to hyperventilation, which could result in the body going into seizure."