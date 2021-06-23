Search for missing 45-year-old woman with links to Blackpool

Tina Daniel was reported missing from her home in Stone on Saturday, June 14 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Staffordshire Police have alerted their colleagues in Lancashire to her disappearance due to Tina having links to the Blackpool.

She is described as 5ft 4in tall, with brown hair and a medium build.

If you think you might have spotted Tina in the resort, or have any information on her whereabouts, you can contact police on 101 quoting LC-20210615-0059.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 45-year-old Tina Daniel, who is missing from her home address in Staffordshire being last seen on June 14.

"We are now concerned for Tina's welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.

"If you have seen Tina or have any information, please call us on 101."

