Blackpool man in the running for Hairdresser of the Year award at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2025

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Jun 2025, 08:28 BST
A Blackpool man has been nominated for a prestigious Hairdresser of the Year award.

Kieron Northcutt who rents a chair at Haus 22 Hair Salon in Cleveleys, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2025, category Hairstylist of the Year and will be representing Blackpool.

Kieron Northcott, 28, from Blackpool, has been nominated in the Hairdresser of the Year category for the Hair and Beauty Awards 2025.
Kieron Northcott, 28, from Blackpool, has been nominated in the Hairdresser of the Year category for the Hair and Beauty Awards 2025. | UGC

The 28-year-old who trained at Blackpool and The Fylde College, carries out all hair treatments, but mainly specialise in balayage and colour corrections.

Speaking of being nominated, he said: “I’m up for Hairstylist of the Year 2025. I’ve never won anything before so this is a huge moment for me to be a finalist in the HBA Awards!

“I feel proud to be a male in the beauty industry. It’s a space that’s always evolving, and being part of that is exciting.”

“I love that creativity and skill are what matter most—regardless of gender. While it’s still a female-dominated industry, I think there’s room for everyone, and I’ve never felt out of place doing what I love.”

Kieron pictured with his work colleagues.placeholder image
Kieron pictured with his work colleagues. | UGC

Some of Kieron's impressive work.placeholder image
Some of Kieron's impressive work. | UGC

Asked if he has had to prove himself more being a male in a more female led industry, he added: “There’ve been the odd comments or moments where people assume I won’t ‘get it’ because I’m not a woman, but honestly, that just pushed me to work harder, stay focused, and let my work speak for itself.

“Over time, people see the passion and skill, and that breaks down any assumptions.

“At the end of the day, it’s about making people feel confident and happy with their hair—and that connection goes beyond labels.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 30, at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

