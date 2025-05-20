An award-winning beauty salon in Poulton has been invited for a second year to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to provide manicure services for global stars and VIP guests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented team at The Nail & Beauty Lounge, located at 31, Market Place, will be rubbing shoulders with celebrities at this year’s Cannes Film Festival which is currently taking place this month until Saturday.

Strike a pose! | UGC

Excited team member Lucie Prescott said: “We’re honoured to be working as part of Neville Hair and Beauty, Belgravia — a renowned name in the beauty industry — and will be delivering our services on behalf of Chopard, one of the world’s most iconic luxury jewellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a huge moment for our Poulton-based salon to be recognised on such an international stage, and we’re incredibly proud to represent the town among some of the world’s leading beauty professionals.”

Some of the team's work on a Canne's model. | UGC

The Nail & Beauty Lounge was founded 18 years ago by Julie McCabe, an award-winning Nail Technician and Beauty Therapist.

With a career that spans high-end salon work and international session styling, Julie is also a renowned session manicurist who has provided nail services for top models, global brands, and high-profile events around the world, thanks to her London agent.

Her passion for excellence and artistry has shaped the salon into a trusted destination for beauty in Poulton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is deeply committed to nurturing her team’s talent and involving them in her global ventures.

The Nail and Beauty Lounge staff have swapped Poulton for the red carpet in Cannes for the film festival. | UGC

Over the years, she has taken members of her team to photoshoots in Los Angeles, taken one to work backstage at New York Fashion Week, and has participated in the Cannes Film Festival multiple times—now proudly taking her Poulton team along for another all-expenses-paid, star-studded experience.

The Nail & Beauty Lounge in Poulton. | UGC

Read More 21 of the best places in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast to get lash extensions according to readers

The salon has earned a stellar reputation and numerous accolades, including being a finalist at the prestigious Professional Beauty Awards, and continues to be recognised for its innovation, education, and business excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent invitation to Cannes is a reflection of the exceptional standard of work that defines The Nail & Beauty Lounge.

The Cannes Film Festival, until 2003 called the International Film Festival, is the most prestigious film festival in the world.

Held in Cannes, France, it previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world.