Blackpool man, 20, charged with four counts of attempted robbery in North Shore
A 20-year-old has been charged with four counts of attempted robbery after members of the public were threatened by a man with a knife in North Shore.
Police received several reports a man armed with a knife was demanding money from people in the Knowle Avenue area, close to Warbeck Drive, at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, February 23.
Officers rushed to the scene and 20-year-old Daniel Haslam, who lives in Knowle Avenue, was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
He has since been charged with four counts of robbery, criminal damage and possession of a knife.
He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 25) and was remanded.
No one was injured during the rampage, which police believed was an isolated incident.
A police spokesman said: "We received reports that a man carrying a knife was seen threatening people in the Knowle Avenue area of Blackpool and demanding money.
"We attended and following a search a 20-year-old man was arrested.
"Following enquiries a man was charged with a number of offences.
"Daniel Haslam, 20, of Knowle Avenue in Blackpool, is charged with four counts of attempted robbery, criminal damage and possession of a knife.
"He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 25) and was remanded."
