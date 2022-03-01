Blackpool man, 20, charged with four counts of attempted robbery in North Shore

Police received several reports a man armed with a knife was demanding money from people in the Knowle Avenue area, close to Warbeck Drive, at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, February 23.

Officers rushed to the scene and 20-year-old Daniel Haslam, who lives in Knowle Avenue, was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

He has since been charged with four counts of robbery, criminal damage and possession of a knife.

The 20-year-old was arrested and charged after reports that a man carrying a knife was seen threatening people in the Knowle Avenue area of Blackpool and demanding money on Wednesday (February 23). Pic: Google

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 25) and was remanded.

No one was injured during the rampage, which police believed was an isolated incident.

A police spokesman said: "We received reports that a man carrying a knife was seen threatening people in the Knowle Avenue area of Blackpool and demanding money.

"We attended and following a search a 20-year-old man was arrested.

"Following enquiries a man was charged with a number of offences.

"Daniel Haslam, 20, of Knowle Avenue in Blackpool, is charged with four counts of attempted robbery, criminal damage and possession of a knife.

"He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 25) and was remanded."

