Blackpool Magistrates' Court evacuated and firefighters called after 'smell of smoke' reported
Firefighters descended on Blackpool Magistrates’ Court after the smell of smoke was reported.
The alarm was raised after smoke was reported at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court in Chapel Street at approximately 12.50pm on Wednesday (August 24).
Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and St Annes responded to the incident, with the court evacuated as crews attended.
Crews found no sign of a fire on arrival but found “a small amount of smoke in the loft space caused by a broken fan”.
Most Popular
-
1
New Ex-Catalogue Discount Outlet set to open this Saturday in former eyesore premises in Fleetwood
-
2
Manchester United snap up nine-year-old Kirkham football prospect and Liverpool fan Miley Whiteside
-
3
St Anne's Music Festival: Free event set to rock Ashton Gardens over three days this Bank Holiday weekend
-
4
Crash closes Kirkham Road in Freckleton after motorcyclist suffers 'serious leg injury’
-
5
Blackpool Police and RNLI called to help three people out of the sea back to back last night
A Ministry of Justice Spokesperson added: “Emergency services attended … as a precaution after an electrical fault.
“There was no fire, and proceedings resumed within half an hour.”
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes.
Read More
There's no fire but I smell burning, what do I do?
If you can smell burning, particularly if you do not know what is causing it, it is vital you dial 999 immediately.