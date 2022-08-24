News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Magistrates' Court evacuated and firefighters called after 'smell of smoke' reported

Firefighters descended on Blackpool Magistrates’ Court after the smell of smoke was reported.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:38 pm
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 6:01 pm

The alarm was raised after smoke was reported at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court in Chapel Street at approximately 12.50pm on Wednesday (August 24).

Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and St Annes responded to the incident, with the court evacuated as crews attended.

Crews found no sign of a fire on arrival but found “a small amount of smoke in the loft space caused by a broken fan”.

The alarm was raised after the smell of smoke was reported at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court

A Ministry of Justice Spokesperson added: “Emergency services attended … as a precaution after an electrical fault.

“There was no fire, and proceedings resumed within half an hour.”

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes.

Crews found “a small amount of smoke in the loft space caused by a broken fan” on arrival

There's no fire but I smell burning, what do I do?

If you can smell burning, particularly if you do not know what is causing it, it is vital you dial 999 immediately.

Just because you can see it does not mean it won't get out of control.

“Smoke alarms save lives,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“You are more than twice as likely to die in a fire at home if you haven’t got a working smoke alarm.”

