Blackpool Magistrates' Court evacuated and firefighters called after 'smell of smoke' reported

The alarm was raised after smoke was reported at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court in Chapel Street at approximately 12.50pm on Wednesday (August 24).

Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and St Annes responded to the incident, with the court evacuated as crews attended.

Crews found no sign of a fire on arrival but found “a small amount of smoke in the loft space caused by a broken fan”.

A Ministry of Justice Spokesperson added: “Emergency services attended … as a precaution after an electrical fault.

“There was no fire, and proceedings resumed within half an hour.”

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes.

There's no fire but I smell burning, what do I do?

If you can smell burning, particularly if you do not know what is causing it, it is vital you dial 999 immediately.

Just because you can see it does not mean it won't get out of control.

“Smoke alarms save lives,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.