Fire engine spotted at Blackpool Magistrates Court this afternoon
Today (August 24), fire engines have been spotted at Blackpool Magistrates Court, with no confirmation as yet as to why.
By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:27 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:34 pm
A member of the public has sent in an photo showing a fire engine outside the court on Chapel Street, claiming that there has been a fire.
However it is not yet known for certain whether this is the case or what the incident involved.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the Ministry of Justice have both been contacted for further comment.
More details to follow.