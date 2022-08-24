Fire engine spotted at Blackpool Magistrates Court this afternoon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public has sent in an photo showing a fire engine outside the court on Chapel Street, claiming that there has been a fire.

However it is not yet known for certain whether this is the case or what the incident involved.

This was the scene at Blackpool Magistrates Court today, where at least one fire engine can be seen in attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the Ministry of Justice have both been contacted for further comment.

More details to follow.