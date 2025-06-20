Everyone’s favourite Funny Girl will star as this year’s dazzling dame in the fantastic family pantomime Beauty and The Beast!

One of the UK’s most iconic drag queens Betty Legs Diamond will be wowing the audience this December playing Polly La Plonk alongside Chorley comedian Steve Royle.

Renowned for her breathtaking glamour, razor-sharp wit and show-stopping routines, Betty Legs Diamond has long reigned supreme at Funny Girls – and now she’s bringing her signature sparkle and outrageous style to The Grand’s festive spectacular.

The iconic drag queen is sure to bring the right amount of sass and spice to the role | Pleasure Beach

A spokesperson for the show said: “We are super delighted to announce joining the cast this year with high heels, high kicks and high-octane charisma is none other than Blackpool Icon, Betty Legs Diamond (as Polly La Plonk), a Blackpool legend and the undisputed queen of cabaret.”

She said: “It’s an absolute dream come true!

“To be joining the cast of Blackpool’s No.1 Pantomime at the stunning Grand Theatre is beyond exciting.

“It’s been a lifelong ambition to perform a full festive run on that iconic stage, and to be doing it alongside such incredible talents as Corrie bad-boy Marc Baylis and comic genius Steve Royle is the cherry on top!”

Betty Legs Diamond as Polly La Plonk | UGC

She added: “The magic of UK Productions and the legendary reputation of Blackpool Grand Pantomime make this an unforgettable opportunity - I can’t wait to bring some sparkle, sass and just the right amount of devilment to the most fabulous festive show in town. Brace yourselves, Blackpool… Betty’s coming to play!”

But it’s not just the cast that makes this production shine. The heart of the show beats with a thrilling script from award-winning pantomime genius Jon Monie, whose writing has scooped top honours at the UK Pantomime Awards and is beloved by critics and audiences alike. His unique blend of laugh- out-loud comedy, touching emotional beats, and rich, immersive storytelling ensures that Beauty and the Beast will captivate every generation.

Betty joins Marc Baylis - beloved by millions as Coronation Street’s brooding Rob Donovan and now set to thrill audiences in his panto debut as Hugo Pompidou – a smooth villain with a flair for mischief and mayhem.

Blackpool’s favourite funny man is back! Steve Royle, comic genius, Britain’s Got Talent finalist and reigning Best Comic at this year’s UK Pantomime Awards, returns with his usual whirlwind of chaos, comedy and heart.

He said: “It’s about time she was made a Dame!

“I’m so excited to be appearing alongside Blackpool icon Betty Legs Diamond in this year’s Panto at The Grand Theatre.

“She’s the only person I know who can give me a run for my money in a high leg kicking competition. And it’s certainly gonna ‘kick off’ against the hilariously wicked panto villain Marc Baylis as Hugo.”

The production will run from Friday, December 5, until Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Please call the Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for bookings and further information.