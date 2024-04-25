Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool’s leading lady is taking up a brand new residency at Pleasure Beach as she celebrates 30 years in showbiz.

Betty Legs Diamond will be hosting evenings of comedy, dance, and performance at Pleasure Beach’s Paradise Room this summer, celebrating her glittering career as one of the UK’s most iconic drag queens.

Joined on stage by a larger-than-life ensemble and Blackpool-based drag stars Nikky Rush and Angel Falls, The Betty Legs Diamond Show will be take audiences on a journey through her successful, 30-year career, as well as showcasing some never-before-seen numbers and skits.

Betty Legs Diamond said: “I usually set up camp at Pleasure Beach in the winter months when I join the cast of the fabulous panto, but this year I’m settling in a more permanent home… the Paradise Room in the Casino Building.

“Not only is Pleasure Beach Resort an industry leading park, but it’s also home to some of the best shows and productions in the world (the panto included!) and I can’t wait to add to that.”

On selected dates from May 25 to July 27 and for £15 per person, guests can enjoy an immersive and interactive two hour show.

Betty Legs Diamond added: “As we swing into the summer months, I’m super excited to lift moods and split sides. The Betty Legs Diamond Show is an evening fit for a queen, with some old bits, some new bits and some very up close and personal bits! 30 years never looked so good.”

Previously, Betty Legs Diamond was the leading lady at Blackpool’s famous drag show bar, Funny Girls, and remained so for the majority of her career, where she pulled in crowds from near and far visiting the resort.

The character was created by Blackpool’s Simon Green in between performing in shows at the Palace Theatre, London, while starring in the musical On Your Toes. It wasn’t long before many of London’s most renowned cabaret venues were inviting Betty to perform nightly to sell out audiences.

She performed in the West End for more than 10 years before spending 16 years at Funny Girls.