Fire crews were called to Lytham Road in Blackpool after the blaze broke out at around 4am.

Two casualties were treated at the scene and one had to be taken to hospital for further treatment.

It's not clear how seriously they were injured at this stage, but North West Ambulance Service have been approached for an update on their condition.

Two casualties were injured in the fire, with one being transferred to hospital by paramedics

Three engines attended and crews were at the scene for over an hour using hose reels to bring the fire under control.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have not said what caused the fire at this stage.

A spokesman for the service said: “At 4.02am, three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a domestic building fire on Lytham Road, Blackpool.

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"Two casualties received treatment, with one being transferred to the hospital by paramedics.

"Crews were in attendance for one and a quarter hours.”