Blackpool golf centre can now boast an improved drive - to the course!

The only holes at a Blackpool golf centre will be on the course in future after work was carried out to repair pot-holes on the access road.

The public road to Tee Time Golf Centre in Norbreck has been resurfaced after the costs were negotiated between the council, the lease holders and Coun Julie Sloman from Norbreck Ward.

Coun Julie Sloman (left) with Andy Lee at the newly resurfaced road at Tee Time Golf | Submitted

Before being resurfaced the road was in a poor condition making it hazardous for drivers and difficult for anyone with a pram, pushchair, wheelchair or mobility scooter to negotiate.

Coun Sloman said: "This has been a collaboration between the council and the leaseholders and is a wonderful example of the council and council officers working together to improve our community. I am very proud of what has been achieved.

"It is really important that this wonderful facility, along with the rugby club are both truly accessible to all members of the community, and that everyone can safely access the site.

"It is crucial that we ensure this space shared by car users, cyclists and pedestrians alike is fit for purpose, and safe for everybody, so this is only the beginning of what we are trying to achieve.

"There are plans to install traffic calming measures and I hope to fund motion-sensored lighting in time for the winter months."

Andy Lee from Tee Time Golf Centre added: "Over the past 13 years we have worked hard to become a focal point of the local community, not just for golf but for a wide programme of social activities where we provide a safe and friendly facility for friends and family alike.

"The one thing constantly commented on by our customers was the terrible state of the access road, and thanks to the work of Coun Sloman, Robbie Metcalfe in the council's estates department and ourselves we have a fantastic new road."

The work comes as the golf centre on Fleetwood Road is seeking planning permission from Blackpool Council to build a 12 hole adventure mini golf course on a parcel of spare land.

The scheme was unveiled in January and is still awaiting a decision from town hall planners, but despite some objections from neighbours has also received widespread community support.