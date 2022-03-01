Blackpool girl, 15, reported missing for a second time in 24 hours

Casey Jo Sarjantson, 15, was first declared missing on Sunday (February 27) after she was last seen in the town centre at around 8pm.

Police said they were growing concerned for her welfare and launched an appeal to find her on Monday (February 28). At around 9.05pm that night, officers confirmed Casey had been found safe in the resort.

But just hours later, Casey was reported missing for a second time in 24 hours.

The 15-year-old, who was wearing her bleached blond hair in a bun, was last seen around the Egerton Road area in North Shore, wearing a black jacket with fur, black leggings, a log grey scarf and white trainers.

"We are concerned for her welfare," said police, who have renewed their public appeal to help find Casey.

"We did ask for help to find Casey yesterday and she was found but has subsequently gone missing again.

"Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be should call police on 101 quoting log 0063 of today (March 1)."