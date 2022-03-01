Missing girl, 15, found in Blackpool after police appeal
A missing 15-year-old girl from Blackpool has been found following a police appeal.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 12:17 pm
Casey Jo Sarjantson was reported missing after she was last seen in Blackpool town centre at around 8pm on Sunday (February 27).
Police said they were growing concerned for the 15-year-old's welfare and launched an appeal to find her on Monday (February 28).
At around 9.05pm, officers confirmed Casey had been found in Blackpool.
