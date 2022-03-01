Missing girl, 15, found in Blackpool after police appeal

Casey Jo Sarjantson was reported missing after she was last seen in Blackpool town centre at around 8pm on Sunday (February 27).

Police said they were growing concerned for the 15-year-old's welfare and launched an appeal to find her on Monday (February 28).

At around 9.05pm, officers confirmed Casey had been found in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A missing 15-year-old girl from Blackpool has been found following a police appeal.