Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision (Oct 14-20)

By Aimee Seddon

Published 21st Oct 2024, 14:59 BST
Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week (October 14 and October 20).

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 26 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include nine new homes, lots of new holiday flats and electrical vehicle charging points at Blackpool Retail Park among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between October 14-October 20

1. Blackpool & Fylde planning applications

Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between October 14-October 20 | Google Maps

Application validated on Oct 14 for proposed felling of isle of man palm tree within rear garden of house and within lytham conservation area

2. Seafield House, 23 Seafield Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 5PY

Application validated on Oct 14 for proposed felling of isle of man palm tree within rear garden of house and within lytham conservation area | Google Maps

Application validated on Oct 15 for formation of 4 electrical vehicle charging points, including the installation of 4 upstands, a feeder pillar, 8 bollards and associated landscaping to existing carpark.

3. Blackpool Retail Park, Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool FY4 2RP

Application validated on Oct 15 for formation of 4 electrical vehicle charging points, including the installation of 4 upstands, a feeder pillar, 8 bollards and associated landscaping to existing carpark. | Google Maps

Application validated on Oct 15 for erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory.

4. 47 North Park Drive, Blackpool FY3 8NH

Application validated on Oct 15 for erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. | Google Maps

Application validated on Oct 15 for discharge of condition 8 (arboricultural impact assessment and tree protection) attached to permission 24/0387.

5. Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool FY3 8NR

Application validated on Oct 15 for discharge of condition 8 (arboricultural impact assessment and tree protection) attached to permission 24/0387. | n/a

Application validated on Oct 15 for raising of eaves and ridge height of dwelling and two storey front extensions

6. Worsley Dene, Division Lane, Lytham St Annes FY4 5EA

Application validated on Oct 15 for raising of eaves and ridge height of dwelling and two storey front extensions | Google Maps

