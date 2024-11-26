A delayed scheme to build a new community sports village alongside Blackpool Football Club looks set to be amended before the investment can begin.

Work on the Revoe Sports Village has stalled since planning permission was granted in January 2023 for an enclosed full-size 11-a-side artificial grass pitch and an enclosed five-a-side artificial grass pitch, both with floodlighting, a single-storey changing pavilion and a storage building.

Artist's impression of Revoe Sports Village | n/a

It is hoped to begin work next March, with the project due to be completed in January 2026.

An application to amend the approved scheme has been submitted to the council for small changes to a proposed groundsman’s hut due to be built behind the existing East and North stands at the Bloomfield Road stadium.

A letter accompanying the application says: “The proposals seek to amend the groundperson’s facility in terms of size and appearance and the landscaping layout. The amendments will not materially alter the approved consent nor theoperations of the site post completion of development.”

The main changes include the removal of the welfare facilities which are no longer required by the club, resulting in the removal of windows from the north and east elevations.

The new spur which was proposed off Seasiders Way for coaches has been removed, with space provided to the north of the stadium instead to allow coach and servicing vehicles access.

The Revoe Sports Village project has received £6.5m from Blackpool’s £40m Town Deal, with the scheme also linked to proposals for a new East Stand at the stadium.

Properties on Henry Street have been acquired by the council using some of the funding, with demolition of some of the ancillary buildings such as garages already underway. A planning application for the proposed East Stand has yet to be submitted.

It is hoped the sports village will help tackle deprivation in the Revoe district of the town by providing much improved community facilities. It is expected to be operated by the Blackpool FC Community Trust.

The latest application (24/0642), which is for a non-material amendment will now be considered by town hall planners.