A Blackpool Conservative councillor has defected to Reform UK saying she feels "let down" by the Tories.

Coun Emma Ellison, who was elected to represent Norbreck ward at the May 2023 local elections, will now become the second Reform UK councillor on Blackpool Council.

Coun Emma Ellison | Blackpool Council

She joins Coun Jim O'Neill who became the council's first Reform UK councillor after winning the Marton by-election in October 2024, taking the seat from Labour.

Coun Ellison, who has been a member of the Conservative party since 2017, said she “feels let down by so many broken promises.”

She added: "I have for a while been increasingly frustrated with the Conservative Party over the last few years and feel that we need some real change and I believe that Reform can deliver that change both locally and nationally.

"I look forward to working with Coun O'Neill on Blackpool Council and will continue to represent the residents I serve in Norbreck."

Coun O'Neill said: "I am delighted to have Emma join Reform UK and join me at council, but she won't be the last. Talks continue with other councillors, from both sides of the chamber, as common sense transcends political dogma."

Coun Paul Galley, leader of the Conservatives on Blackpool Council, said: "Coun Ellison has chosen to join a divided Reform Party which has no Blackpool policies in contrast to the Blackpool Conservatives who have a One Blackpool strategy to reduce council tax, invest in all Blackpool wards, reopen a library and be a positive force for good in both Blackpool and the country as a whole.

"Many Norbreck residents are saying they feel let down by the action Coun Ellison has chosen to take and will be calling for a by-election."

A Reform Spokesperson said: “We’re delighted Emma has joined us. We welcome anyone who shares our vision for integrity, accountability, and meaningful change to join us.

"We are thrilled to welcome a true patriot and public servant into our ranks. More and more local councillors are coming to Reform UK for the changes Labour and the Tories could never accomplish.”