Blackpool Council has written to the Government calling for urgent changes to taxi licensing laws amid mounting concern over the growing number of out-of-town private hire vehicles operating in the resort.

In a letter to Simon Lightwood MP, Minister for Local Transport, council leaders warned that the current system is undermining public safety and leaving enforcement teams powerless to act.

Council leader Cllr Lynn Williams and Cllr Paula Burdess wrote: “We often see vehicles operating in Blackpool licensed in areas such as Wolverhampton, Wigan, Sefton, Knowsley, Bolton, Bury, Blackburn, Halton and many more.

Blackpool Council has written to the Government calling for urgent changes to taxi licensing laws | Ralf Knüfer

“Notwithstanding the obvious operational challenges this increased presence of out-of-area vehicles presents for council enforcement teams, we are concerned that if nothing is done to address the observations made by Baroness Casey in her report, the safety of residents and visitors to Blackpool will be undermined.”

The letter also raises concern over a steep fall in wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAVs), with provision falling from 146 in 2018 to just 89 this year – a drop from 23 per cent to 12 per cent of the fleet.

“It is our observation that a combination of the right-to-roam privileges enjoyed by the private hire trade and the emergence of technology, in particular ride-hailing apps, are slowly eroding away the hackney carriage trade,” the council added.

“If the framework is not reformed, placing the entire trade on an equal footing, this could have catastrophic consequences for the provision of this mode of private transportation for our most vulnerable members of society.”

The move follows growing anger among local drivers, who say they are losing significant trade to drivers licensed elsewhere but working in Blackpool.

Neil Charnock is looking for help for local taxi drivers | National World

Neil Charnock, a local driver of 23 years, previously told The Gazette: “Local taxi drivers are being punished by the loophole which allows this practice without regulation.

“Some Blackpool drivers can lose out by up to 30 to 40 per cent on takings, severely diluting their income. That is a lot of money to lose and it just isn’t right, the way it’s being done.”

He added: “If these drivers cannot be regulated and checked in the same way as locals, you have a potential problem right there in terms of the way they operate, the rules they have to follow and public safety.”

The council says it has submitted a full response to the Government’s ongoing review of taxi legislation and is urging ministers to consider reforms that would create a level playing field between locally licensed drivers and those from other areas.