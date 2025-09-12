Taxi drivers: you should protect us from uber

More could be done in Blackpool to protect home-grown taxi drivers by keeing out of town Uber cars from operating in the town, says a local cabbie.

And he is calling for more support for a campaign being led by Manchester mayor, Andy Burnham, which calls on the Government to act to protect local firms across the UK.

Neil Charnock, who has been running a taxi in the resort for some 23 years, says he would not have a problem if Uber drivers were registered in Blackpool and subjected to the same requirements as others from the resort.

Blackpool Council has granted a licence to Uber, allowing them to operate in the area. The council granted the licence after Uber fulfilled the criteria for a private hire operator's licence.

But Mr Charnock says the town is still flooded with drivers from other areas of England who are not only taking trade from locals, but canot be regulated or sanctioned in any way by Blackpool Council.

The council has stated that while there is nothing it can do about the situatuon directly, the legal framework around taxi legislation is outdated and it is looking at ways to support changes.

Mr Charnock, an unofficial spokesman for many Blackpool drivers , said: “I am trying to get a comment from Blackpool Council about the out of area private hires from Knowsley Manchester and Wolverhampton coming to work in Blackpool to dilute the income of local drivers , who are the ambassadors of the town.

“local taxi drivers are being punished by the loophole which exists and allows this practice without regulation to exist . Parliament is debating the subject but Blackpool Council refuses to make comment on this matter.

“It is particularly bad at weekends when they flock over here from other towns.

“I would say that some Blackpol drivers can lose out by up to 30 to 40 per cent on takings, severely diluting their income.

“That is a lot of money to lose and it just isn’t right, the way it’s being done.

“If these drivers cannot be regulated and checked in the same way as locals, you have a potential problem right there in terms of the way they operate, the rules they have to follow and public safety.”

Mr Charnock was referencing a campaign set up by Andy Burnham and supported by Liverpool City Council.

Amdsy Burnham’s ‘Backing Our Taxis’ campaign aims to tackle the issue of ‘out-of-area’licensing, in which where drivers gain licences from authorities with less strict requirements and operate in other areas.

In Greater Manchester, almost 50 per cent of private hire vehicles are licensed outside the local area, leaving local councils with limited ability to enforce standards and maintain the safety of the public.

Mayor Burnham wants to see changes to the English Devolution Bill to grant city-regions control over taxi licensing, aiming to enhance safety, vehicle standards, and driver accountability.

Although Blackpool is not classed as a city region, it is part of the new Lancashire Combined County Authority (LCCA), which means that Blackpool Council, along with Blackburn with Darwen Council and Lancashire County Council, will work together as a single, larger body.

Mr Charnock says the issue first arose following the deregulation of cross border hiring in 2015, which means that private hire drivers could travel into any town and ply their trade.

He says this has been exacerbated by the rise of Uber.

The taxi driver added: “I know Blackpool Council is not in a position to act directly or have powers to govern these out of town taxis.

“But local drivers whom it does license have a real problem and I would like to see the council show some support for the drivers who have served this town year in and year out.”

Coun Paula Burdess, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene and Neighbourhoods, previouly stated: “We know that this matter is worrying for the existing taxi trade.

“There is nothing we can do to stop businesses coming to Blackpool if they are legally allowed to and are operating within the law and this is not a situation that is unique to Blackpool.

“However, we are conscious that the legal framework around taxi legislation is outdated and requires review, and so we are continuing to look at ways that may help us influence the change and improvements that are needed.”

Uber previously told Blackpool South MP Chris Webb they were “open” to discussions about blocking drivers from picking up in local taxi ranks.

Mr Charnock has also set up a petition, which can be signed here