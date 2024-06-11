Blackpool Council issues update on Warbreck Hill Road closures following fires
The first fire occurred at 23:33 on Friday as flames began to engulf Warbreck House leading to firefighters cordoning off sections of Bispham Road while they tackled the blaze.
A second blaze was then reported again at the disused commercial building on Sunday when eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke emerging once again from Warbreck House.
Warbreck Hill Road was then closed for two days between Bispham Road and Devonshire Road, with a northbound diversion in place at the junction from Benson Road and Plymouth Road.
Warbreck Hill Road was then closed for two days between Bispham Road and Devonshire Road, with a northbound diversion in place at the junction from Benson Road and Plymouth Road.
Providing an update a spokesperson for the council said that all road closures and diversions had now been removed and that traffic should flow normally for rush hour today.
