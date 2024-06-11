Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Council have issued an update on Warbreck Hill Road closures following the spate of fires over the weekend.

The first fire occurred at 23:33 on Friday as flames began to engulf Warbreck House leading to firefighters cordoning off sections of Bispham Road while they tackled the blaze.

A second blaze was then reported again at the disused commercial building on Sunday when eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke emerging once again from Warbreck House.

Warbreck Hill Road was then closed for two days between Bispham Road and Devonshire Road, with a northbound diversion in place at the junction from Benson Road and Plymouth Road.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone The council suggested drivers plan their journeys and avoid the area if possible.