Blackpool Council issues update on Warbreck Hill Road closures following fires

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 10:13 BST
Blackpool Council have issued an update on Warbreck Hill Road closures following the spate of fires over the weekend.

The first fire occurred at 23:33 on Friday as flames began to engulf Warbreck House leading to firefighters cordoning off sections of Bispham Road while they tackled the blaze.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a large blaze on Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool. An investigation has been launched into the cause of a large blaze on Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool.
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a large blaze on Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool. | Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

A second blaze was then reported again at the disused commercial building on Sunday when eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke emerging once again from Warbreck House.

Warbreck Hill Road was then closed for two days between Bispham Road and Devonshire Road, with a northbound diversion in place at the junction from Benson Road and Plymouth Road.

The council suggested drivers plan their journeys and avoid the area if possible.

Providing an update a spokesperson for the council said that all road closures and diversions had now been removed and that traffic should flow normally for rush hour today.

