Blackpool Council issues statement after fire rips through derelict Carlton Hotel
Emergency services were called to the derelict hotel, near the corner of Adelaide Street and Queen Street, shortly after 4.26pm on Saturday (September 27).
Footage shared with the Gazette shows flames billowing from the roof and windows as firefighters battled the blaze, while police vehicles blocked nearby roads to keep people away from the scene.
The Carlton House Hotel itself is privately owned, but Blackpool Council owns the neighbouring Allandale Hotel.
The local authority confirmed today that it is now checking the extent of the fire damage to that property.
A council spokesperson said: “The Carlton House Hotel is privately owned. Blackpool Council owns the adjacent property (Allandale Hotel).
“We are currently assessing the damage to the Allandale.”
Meanwhile, Lancashire Police are continuing their investigation into how the blaze started and have released an image of a person they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
The man pictured was wearing a black hoodie and white trainers, and officers are urging anyone who recognises him to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise the person in the image?
“We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries as we investigate the cause of a fire at the Carlton House Hotel, Abingdon Street, Blackpool.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 0994 of September 27.