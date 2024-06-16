Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Council is currently on the lookout for a Respite and Outreach Support Worker in their Adult Care and Support team.

They're looking for someone to help provide short breaks for adults in need, and respite from caring roles for their family/carers.

Empathy and strong communication skills are a must as well as a drive to help others and a positive, can-do attitude.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We work in a modern, forward thinking service.

“We offer excellent staff support systems and benefits.

"Plus, there's plenty of opportunities for career development."

The role is full-time and 37 hours a week.

Sign up for our free newsletters now Successful candidates will provide personal and practical assistance to vulnerable service users and provide customers and colleagues with full and accurate information about the user’s situation.