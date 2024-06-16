Spot On Festival, run by Culturapedia, is Lancashire’s rural and library-touring theatre network which hosts high-quality professional arts events in local venues.

Artists from all over the UK and across the globe including Norway, China, and Canada attended the three day weekend event.

Street performers and shop at stalls provided by some of the best artisan makers in the North West and refreshments from a host of cafes, bars and delicious food sellers in town set up shop at the popular event which is on day three today.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

1 . Spot On Festival in Poulton Fishmongers Cliff and Nestor with their seagulls in Market Square. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Spot On Festival in Poulton. Sally Marsden at the Makers Market. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Spot On Festival in Poulton The rain failed to deter those from attending the event. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

5 . Spot On Festival in Poulton. Lynne Calland at the Makers Market. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

6 . Spot On Festival in Poulton. Encore Choir perform. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales