Spot On Festival: 15 pictures of live performances across Poulton Town Centre

By Emma Downey
Published 16th Jun 2024, 10:14 BST
Poulton-le-Fylde was filled with culture over the weekend as a theatre, music and dance festival arrived in the town.

Spot On Festival, run by Culturapedia, is Lancashire’s rural and library-touring theatre network which hosts high-quality professional arts events in local venues.

Artists from all over the UK and across the globe including Norway, China, and Canada attended the three day weekend event.

Street performers and shop at stalls provided by some of the best artisan makers in the North West and refreshments from a host of cafes, bars and delicious food sellers in town set up shop at the popular event which is on day three today.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

Fishmongers Cliff and Nestor with their seagulls in Market Square.

1. Spot On Festival in Poulton

Fishmongers Cliff and Nestor with their seagulls in Market Square. Photo: Daniel Martino

Makers Market.

2. Spot On Festival in Poulton.

Makers Market. Photo: Daniel Martino

Sally Marsden at the Makers Market.

3. Spot On Festival in Poulton.

Sally Marsden at the Makers Market. Photo: Daniel Martino

The rain failed to deter those from attending the event.

4. Spot On Festival in Poulton

The rain failed to deter those from attending the event. Photo: Daniel Martino

Lynne Calland at the Makers Market.

5. Spot On Festival in Poulton.

Lynne Calland at the Makers Market. Photo: Daniel Martino

Encore Choir perform.

6. Spot On Festival in Poulton.

Encore Choir perform. Photo: Daniel Martino

