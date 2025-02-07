Blackpool has set out its stall to become a thriving hub for the arts - and hopes to emulate other seaside towns such as Margate to become the UK's coastal capital of creativity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A steering group including many of the town's creative assets such as the Grand Theatre, Winter Gardens and Grundy Art Gallery has been formed in a step towards achieving the status by 2030.

The Winter Gardens is among Blackpool's cultural assets | Local Democracy Reporting Service

A cultural strategy has also been produced for Blackpool, with a bid made for £750,000 from the Arts Council with the outcome expected in March or April this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A meeting of the council's Tourism, Economy and Communities Scrutiny Committee also heard proposals include creating a pool of creative talent in the town and giving young people training opportunities. A digital cultural passport could also be launched to encourage youngsters to participate in the arts.

Adam Knight, chief executive of the Grand Theatre and who is leading the steering group, said: "The vision for 2030 is that Blackpool is the UK's coastal capital of creativity.

"It is about uniting the town and looking at what we have to offer. And what Blackpool has is an unrivalled set of cultural assets. Where else can you see an ice show, watch a West End musical and soon even see a Monet from the National Gallery?"

Carolyn Primett, head of arts at the council, said the aim also was to place young people at the heart of the strategy by offering them work experience and the chance to go behind the scenes with organisations such as the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the meeting the town had already developed a vibrant arts scene with many talented artists based in Blackpool, and creatives who worked on projects such as neon lighting features for the Illuminations attracting national attention.

In answer to questions from councillors, Mr Knight said Blackpool had the ability to compete alongside existing seaside towns known for their strong arts scene such as Margate in Kent which now boasts renowned galleries.

It was agreed for the council to continue to support the project which includes to develop a detailed arts plan for delivery from April 2025to the end of December 2027.