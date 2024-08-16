Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A secondary school in Blackpool was told it ‘required improvement’ following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Blackpool Aspire Academy on Blackpool Old Road was inspected by the education watchdog between June 5 and 6.

In a report published on July 10, inspectors said the school - which cares for more than 840 pupils aged between 11 and 16 - ‘requires improvement’.

The academy was previously rated ‘good’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Aspire Academy was inspected by Ofsted in June | Tony Johnson

In its latest report, the school was graded as 'good' in three out of the four areas.

This included ‘behaviour and attitudes’, ‘personal development’ and ‘leadership and management.

However, inspectors said the quality of education ‘requires improvement’, bringing the school’s overall effectiveness down.

What does the school do well?

Inspectors said pupils were at the centre of every decision that the school made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This meant pupils developed warm and caring relationships with staff.

The school had also raised its expectations of pupils’ behaviour, with well-established routines ensuring the school was calm and orderly.

It was also found that the school and the trust were “steadfast in their determination to address social disadvantage through education”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “They have identified suitable actions to enable them to realise this ambition.

“They have made headway in a number of areas. For example, the curriculum offer is stronger and pupils’ behaviour is improving.

“However, this work is ongoing and, as such, has not had enough impact on those pupils currently at the school.”

Blackpool Aspire Academy cares for more than 840 pupils aged between 11 and 16 | Google

Inspectors said the school had introduced assessment strategies which enabled teachers to carefully check how well pupils remembered their learning over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also appropriate processes in place to identify the needs of pupils with special educational needs.

Pupils who struggled with reading also received support from expert staff, and the school promoted pupils’ personal development “very well”.

Staff valued the support they received from the trust, and members of the local governing body provided “suitable support and challenge to ensure that the school continues to improve.”

What does the school need to improve?

Inspectors said the school had not “clarified the important knowledge that pupils should remember over time” in some subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This hinders teachers from designing learning that builds securely on what pupils already know,” the report added.

It was also found that some teachers did not use assessment strategies effectively to check how well pupils had remembered their learning in the long term.

This meant that gaps in pupils' knowledge were sometimes not addressed swiftly.

Inspectors also found that some pupils did not attend school as often as they should.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “This means that they miss out on essential learning and they do not fully experience all that the school has to offer.

“The school should take effective action to improve the attendance of these pupils.”

What has the school said about the report?

In a letter to parents and carers, Headteacher John Woods said there was a lot to celebrate and they were rightly proud of these achievements.

However, he added it was “still developing the new curriculum that was installed following the transition from a 3-year KS4 to a 2-year KS4 and our overall attendance remains a limiting factor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a correlation between low attendance to school (below 96%) and student progress,” he said.

A feedback meeting was subsequently held with the Senior Leadership Team on July 23, allowing parents and carers to ask questions.

Blackpool Aspire Academy has been approached for comment.