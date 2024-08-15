24 incredible photos from Blackpool Sixth Form's A-level results day 2024

Across the country, students have been nervously waiting to receive their A-level results today, and when they did at Blackpool Sixth Form College, there were smiles and celebrations everywhere.

Students received the results that would set them on the next stage of their lives, whether that was an apprenticeship, university, or full-time employment.

Here are 24 photos from Blackpool Sixth From when they got their results today:

Fin David, Maddie Gallagher and Kellen Collumbine celebrate their A Level results at Blackpool Sixth Form.

Charley Baines Blackpool Student

Lucy-Mae Cheatle secures place at Oxford University studying Medicine with As and A stars.

Celebration Balloon at Blackpool Sixth Form

Fin David celebrating her A Level results at Blackpool Sixth Form.

A Level Result Day at Blackpool Sixth Form