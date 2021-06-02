Blackpool and Fleetwood lifeboats plagued by false alarms as litterbugs ditch inflatables, towels and flip-flops on Fylde coast beaches

Inflatables retreived by Blackpool RNLI. Picture by Lytham coastguard

Fleetwood and Blackpool RNLI volunteers, and coastguards from Fleetwood and Lytham, were called to false alarms yesterday as it was feared the owners of the dumped items were stranded or struggling at sea.

A HM Coastguard Fleetwood spokesman said: "We found towels, footwear and food items in a bag, raising concerns that there were still people out there on King Scar.

"RNLI Fleetwood ILB had been tasked to provide support for us and undertook a search of the north side while NCI Fleetwood searched with binoculars from their tower. Once the banks had been covered, we were as confident as possible that the items were abandoned and that no-one was stranded."

Picture by Lytham coastguard

A HM Coastguard Lytham spokesman said: "We requested the assistance from RNLI Blackpool to search the water, after a search of the water no persons were in difficulties, however, the crew had collected at good amount of inflatables and balls from the water.

"Please take your toys and rubbish home with you, the RNLI crew are there to save lives, not clean up everyone's rubbish."

As well as the two false alarms, crews also attended multiple other incidents throughout yesterday.

Picture by Fleetwood coastguard

HM Coastguard Lytham was at 1.40pm to reports of two missing children on St Annes beach. Another missing child was reported in the same area at 4.20pm. All three children were found safe.

Meanwhile, HM Coastguard Fleetwood attended numerous people cut off by the tide , including eight people on Anchorsholme beach and two people and a dog in Fleetwood.