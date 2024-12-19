Work has started to build 11 new business units at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone with four already sold.

Prospect Development NW has started construction at Plot 109, between Lancaster House and Lockheed Court on Amy Johnson Way.

Coun Mark Smith and Chris Holme from Prospect Developments at the site where construction has begun | Blackpool Council

Once complete, the 1.8 acre site will include warehousing and office space, with work expected to be completed in autumn next year. Four of the units are already sold, with the remaining units becoming available for sale early next year.

In addition, the site will provide parking for 60 cars, including electric vehicle charge points, bicycle storage and motorcycle parking. The site will also have a range of landscaping fronting Amy Johnson Way including trees and shrubbery.

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Economy, said: “Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone is becoming one of the North West’s premier business destinations, supporting thousands of jobs for people on the Fylde Coast.

“Our commitment to invest in infrastructure such as the new road is creating an environment where the private sector is also investing in new business units, creating space for more companies to start and grow, and creating more jobs, boosting our local economy and making Blackpool better.”

A new £18.5m road is expected to open in 2025, creating additional land for commercial development, as well as providing a second access road.

Over 200,000 sqft of new accommodation has been developed since the enterprise zone was created in 2016, with another 176,500 sqft refurbished. In total the Enterprise Zone is home to over 200 companies and around 4,000 jobs.