Investment will unlock hopes for Blackpool Airport to handle larger flights as council agrees next step
A contractor has been appointed to build a new passenger handling terminal and administration facilities at the Squires Gate Lane airfield, after plans were approved in September.
Following a procurement process SBL Ltd has been appointed by Blackpool Council, which owns the airport, with the work set to cost around £616,000 which will come from a £54m pot of cash set aside for development.
A council report setting out the decision says the new facilities will be designed "in order to accommodate a larger ‘arrival’ and ‘departure’ lounge" which will be fitted with new security and baggage X-ray equipment recently acquired from Anglesey Airport.
It says the investment will enable the airport to maximise opportunities to handle larger flights over the coming years such as private charters for UK football teams.
The airport is also "keen to take advantage of opportunities that arise in the ad hoc and potentially scheduled charter travel market focussed on the Irish Sea rim.
"These would see aircraft capable of carrying up to 45 passengers, plus cabin crew operating to and from Blackpool Airport, with early discussions ongoing with a number of parties."
The report adds the facility would be considered a temporary option with longer term plans for a new purpose-built facility on the western side of the airport within the next three to five years.
It says: "The new larger facility also gives the airport the ability to ‘test’ themarket in respect of the enquires received for additional executive and scheduled flights, which will allow the development of the new purpose built premises to be designed and constructed with a greater level of detail."
The site of the former fire station and engineering workshop was cleared in 2023 for the development of the proposed new passenger handling terminal and admin building.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Costs include £466,246 for a modular facility, plus £150,000 for fencing, gates, barriers, demolition, reinstatement of the car park and ICT installation.
The investment will also kick-start the Silicon Sands project towards delivering new high-tech fast data centres on the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.