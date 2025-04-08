Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A company which has managed air shows around the world has been chosen to take charge of Blackpool Air Show now in its 115th year.

Following a tendering process revealed in March, Blackpool Council has appointed Lincoln-based company R5 Air Displays Ltd as flight directors for what is one of the highlights of the resort's events calendar.

The 2024 Blackpool Airshow. The Red Arrows. | National World/Daniel Martino

The agreement will cover the period from April 2025 to March 312027, with the option to extend incrementally for a period of two years.

A council report setting out the decision said while the council delivers the Air Show, there was a need to "appoint a dynamic, suitably qualified and experienced company to provide a Flying Display Director (FDD), Flying Control Committee (FCC), Air Traffic Control Services (ATS) and all associated elements to manage and deliver a flying display at each event."

Blackpool Air Show is now one of the biggest in the country in terms of the size of crowds with more than 360,000 people flocking to the Promenade for last year's flying displays.

This year's Blackpool Air Show will be held on August 9 and 10 with the Red Arrows confirming they will be performing on both days, while other military and civilian aircraft will also be taking part.

The council report adds: "Blackpool Air show is a well-established event in the UK air display calendar and is now in its 115th year.

"The event is classed as a ‘seaside air show’ with the flying display taking place over the Irish Sea. The Air show event in 2024 drew in crowds ofover 360,000 and is a key contributor to the town’s economic prosperity."

When the council put the contract out for tender, it was reported as being worth £150,000.

On its website R5 Air Displays describes itself as having "a host of experience in air display and special event management."

It adds: "R5 has a long and proven history, spanning decades, drawing on our own expertise, as well as wider team, creating a wide network within air display community, both in the UK and much further afield.

"Ensuring you get the most from your event is key to our success and understanding your needs is at the very heart of our company."

It adds "safety is at the very centre of our work and ethics. Aviation does carry additional risk and our decisions, plans and focus revolves around the safe management of our airborne activity for all."