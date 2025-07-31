Blackpool Air Show: This is how you could win a pleasure flight on the Catalina
I Love Blackpool have teamed up with Plane Sailing Air Displays and Hangar Three to offer one lucky person and their guest a seat on a Catalina Pleasure Flight on the eve of Blackpool Air Show weekend.
They will get to board the historic Catalina, formally known as the consolidated PBY Catalina, and take off at Blackpool Airport on Friday, August 8. Sit back, enjoy the pleasure flight and take in all of the town’s famous sights from the air.
When is Blackpool Air Show?
The iconic event returns to Blackpool between Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10.
The event is free so you can just turn up!
As well as the action in the air, there will be an Air Show Village located on the Tower Festival Headland.
The competition for the Catalina closes at 12 noon on Monday, August 4.
The Catalina will be displaying on both days of Blackpool's Air Show on the 9 & 10 August.
To enter, click here.
