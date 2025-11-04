Blackpool Air Show took centre stage at the National Air Display Summit.

Visit Blackpool’s Events team proudly represented the town at the British Air Display Association’s prestigious REHEAT ’25: The Air Displays Summit, held at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre in October.

Speaking to a national audience of air show organisers, display pilots, and aviation professionals, Chris Pope, Events Manager at Visit Blackpool, highlighted the show's rich history, and the logistical challenges behind staging a large-scale coastal air display.

The REHEAT ’25 summit, hosted by the British Air Display Association (BADA), brought together key stakeholders to reflect on the 2025 display season and prepare for 2026. Topics included display sequence design, STEM outreach, and international collaborations.

Matt Wilkins, Chair of British Air Display Association, said: “Blackpool's remarkable air show, enjoyed by thousands of people each year, is one of the crown jewels of the air show industry.

“We were immensely grateful to have our inaugural Reheat event benefit from Chris' joining; Blackpool being represented by one of the industry’s most highly regarded and successful event organisers.”

Every August, Blackpool hosts one of the largest free air shows in the country with thousands of visitors and residents flocking to the Promenade to see the world’s finest military and civilian aircraft including the RAF Red Arrows, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and RAF Typhoon.

Chris Pope, who has organised Blackpool Air Show for almost 20 years, added: “Air show weekend is always a highlight of our summer events programme. To be asked to present at the conference shows how well-regarded it is among industry professionals

“We’re honoured to be part of the national conversation on how to keep air shows safe, engaging and sustainable.”

Blackpool has rich aviation history, hosting the UK’s first ever official air show in 1909.

Councillor Lynn Williams MBE, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Over the years many seaside towns have stopped organising air shows but there is no chance of that happening in Blackpool.

“It is a crucial part of our events programme and we are proud to continue to host one of the largest free events in the country.

“I am delighted that Chris was able to share Blackpool’s experiences at the British Air Display Association conference.”

Dates for the 2026 Blackpool Air Show will be announced soon.