15 amazing pictures from Blackpool Airshow as Red Arrows dazzle massive crowds

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Blackpool’s skies roared to life this weekend as the iconic Blackpool Airshow returned, bringing breathtaking aerial displays, family fun and unforgettable thrills to the Fylde coast.

The much-anticipated Blackpool Airshow returned at the weekend and thrilled thousands of visitors with its spectacular line-up of aircraft and daring aerobatics. Taking place along the seafront, the event delivered jaw-dropping stunts, vintage planes and modern jets weaving through the sky in a celebration of aviation and adrenaline.

Families and aviation enthusiasts alike found plenty to enjoy, from thrilling flyovers to interactive zones where you could get close with some of the impressive machines. Food stalls, live entertainment and funfair rides added to the festive atmosphere, making it a perfect day out by the sea.

This year’s show featured appearances from crowd-favourites who never fail to amaze with their precision and skill, the Red Arrows always being a particular highlight. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a first-time visitor, the Blackpool Airshow always offers a dazzling display of speed, skill and spectacle against the backdrop of one of Britain’s most iconic seaside towns.

Crowds have packed out Blackpool's seafront to get a glimpse of the Red Arrows.

1. Blackpool Airshow 2025

Crowds have packed out Blackpool's seafront to get a glimpse of the Red Arrows. | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Air Show

2. Blackpool Air Show

Blackpool Air Show | Keegan Mcclarnon Photo: Keegan Mcclarnon

Photo Sales

3. Putting on a show

National World

Photo Sales

4. A heart in the sky

National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Air Show 2025.

5. Blackpool Air Show 2025

Blackpool Air Show 2025. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales

6. Huge crowds

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Red ArrowsBlackpoolLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice