The amount of searches for illegal vapes is ‘incredibly concerning’ in these Lancashire areas.

A new study has unveiled the top 20 illegal vape capitals of the UK, with Blackburn, Morecambe, and Preston all appearing in the ranking

It’s believed that a third of vapes currently sold in the UK are non-compliant, and this figure could rise significantly with the impending ban on disposable vapes due in 2025.

Research by Vapekit shows the vast majority of illegal vapes are purchased from brick-and-mortar stores, but the volume of online searches demonstrates the existence of a growing illicit market on the internet.

A table of the top 20 illegal vape capitals of the UK.

Blackburn is in ninth place on the ranking, with an average search volume of 255 per 100,000 residents.

Morecambe is twelfth on the ranking, with an average monthly search volume of 248.57 per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Preston is in twentieth place, with a monthly search volume of 225.12 per 100,000 residents.

Guy Lawler, Managing Director of Vapekit.co.uk, said: “It’s incredibly concerning to see how illegal vapes are becoming more sought after in the UK, with many consumers having no idea that the products they’re buying are untested and potentially unsafe.

A ban on disposable vapes will be coming in 2025.

“Retailers have a responsibility to adhere to UK vape regulations, but still, there are rogue operators, both on the high street and online, who openly sell illegal products and make no attempt to verify whether or not buyers are over 18.”

With a new vape tax coming in 2026, and the pending ban on disposable vapes, it is feared the UK black market could grow exponentially as UK consumers find they are unable to source the products they want legally and affordably.

The proposed vape tax will result in a 300% increase in cost for many vapers with those from low-income households hit the hardest.

Guy said: “Vapes are meant to help people quit smoking, but the ever-growing black market is putting people’s health at risk.

“Some of these non-compliant products even feature cartoon characters that attract younger people who should not be vaping.