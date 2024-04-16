Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Underage teenage testers were able to buy alcohol and vapes at eight businesses across Lancashire during a test purchasing crackdown during the Easter period.

Officers from Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards team joined forces with Lancashire Constabulary to carry out age-restricted purchase attempts at 49 shops and licensed premises across the county during a test purchasing crackdown during the Easter period.

Volunteers aged 13 to 16 were able to purchase alcohol or vapes at eight of the businesses tested, in Rossendale, Fleetwood, South Ribble, Preston and the Fylde. Penalty charge notices were issued by Lancashire Constabulary for the alcohol sales and enforcement action will be considered by Trading Standards for the vape sales.

Trading Standards officers also seized more than 590 non-compliant vapes during the operation.

Trading Standards manager Angela Lomax said: "Although we are pleased that the vast majority of the businesses that were tested did not sell to the volunteers, we are still disappointed that eight still chose to sell alcohol and vapes to children.

"A robust 'Check 25' policy is the best way for businesses to eliminate sales to underage customers.