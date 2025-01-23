Big changes coming to Morrisons in Cleveleys including a new Greggs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted for some big changes at the Morrisons in Cleveleys and it includes a new Greggs.

Changes are coming to the Morrisons in Cleveleys and it includes a new Greggs store. | various

Last week, two planning applications were submitted to Wyre Council for the Morrisons on Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys.

The first application, which regards the petrol station at the back of the store’s car park was for the “demolition of the existing sales building, car wash and plant room and the erection of a replacement sales building, customer car parking and associated works.”

If approved, the new petrol station at Morrisons will therefore no longer have a car wash and where the car wash entry originally was, five new parking spaces will be laid out, with a sixth bay used as a new air and vac unit.

Plan drawings show that the new sales building will be located in the same place as the original but will look quite different.

Instead of the rectangular brick building with a standard tiled roof, the new building is a modern style featuring a full glass front (’elevation A’) framed by black aluminium, brown timber effect panels on ‘elevation B’ and grey vertical laid composite panels on elevations ‘C’ and ‘D’.

The roof is then a steel framed canopy and the new entrance is a triple pannelled automatic sliding door.

Inside, the retail area has been enlarged- now being 1235 square feet, and to its west is a new Greggs store, measuring 625 square feet.

At the back of the main retail area is a lobby off which there will be a male toilet, female toilet and accessible toilet.

To the east of the retail area is then the back of house, featuring a kitchen, storage and a managers office.

The second application, which regards the main car park in between the Morrisons store and petrol station was then for the “creation of an EV charging zone with canopy substation, LV enclosure, four jet wash bays and associated works”.

The new plans will see a loss of 27 car park spaces with one double row of the car park (22 spaces) now being used to house a new plant room and four new jet washes, three of which will be covered and one open.

The furthest row of car parking spaces to the right will then be where the electrical vehicle (ev) charging zone with canopy substation will be located.

12 existing car parking bays here, as well as a recycling point, trolley bay and island, will be replaced by eight new EV bays with four new 400 HYC Alphatonic Chargers.

You can read the full applications on the Wyre Council website: the first, regarding the petrol station, is here and the second, regarding the main car park is here.