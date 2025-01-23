Plans revealed for former vets surgery in Thornton Cleveleys

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been revealed for what was a vets surgery in Thornton Cleveleys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, a planning application was validated by Wyre Council for 13 Beach Road in Thornton Cleveleys.

The site, postcode FY5 1EF, had been the home of a vet surgery called Norcross Vet’s Beach Veterinary Centre for numerous years before closing down at the end of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application submitted to Wyre Council is for “prior notification (Under Class MA) for change of use of ground floor of property from commercial veterinary surgery (Use Class E) to one residential dwelling (Use Class C3).

Plan to convert 13 Beach Road in Thornton Cleveleys from a vets surgery to a home have been submitted. | Google Maps

The plan’s drawings show that the front parking area and footpath will remain the same, as will the general layout of the building.

The front room, originally a waiting room, will become a bedroom and the consulting room behind it will become the living room.

Off the living room, what was an office and an operating theatre will become a bathroom and kitchen respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The back yard and store room will stay the same too but what was the vet’s kennels will be a garage.

Read More Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week including new mini golf course

The application form, submitted by a Mr Paul Kellie, confirms that the site is eligible for the planned development as it had been used for ‘Commercial, Business and Service’ purposes for at least two years prior to the application.

The form also confirms that the proposed new home will comply with the nationally described space standard, have a gross internal floor area of at least 37 sqaure metres, and purely be used as a home.

The development is expected to have no impact on transport/highways, contamination risks, flooding risks and noise pollution.

You can read the full planning application here.