Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Do you have a small space in your home and a big one in your heart for a beautiful Border Terrier?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If they answer is yes then 13-year-old Queenie could be the ideal companion for you.

The loveable pooch is currently residing at Homeless Hounds - a charity that finds homes for stray dogs across Lancashire, providing them with shelter, health treatment, and love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could you be a perfect match for Queenie? | Homeless Hounds

Described as having the ‘sweetest nature’, Queenie loves human company and will always be near you.

Read More Meet 9 adorable RSPCA dogs and cats in need of loving homes this Christmas

A spokesperson for Homeless Hounds said: She will play with a ball for a short time but will soon settle and go to sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She is not dog friendly and will bark at any dog she sees while out on her walks or even in the car.

“At the moment her fosterer is taking her out at quiet times to avoid any distractions.”

If you would like to fill in an application form to adopt Queenie click HERE.

Please note: The team can only accept applications within Lancashire and not further afield.