Beautiful Border Terrier Queenie with the sweetest nature is looking for her forever home
If they answer is yes then 13-year-old Queenie could be the ideal companion for you.
The loveable pooch is currently residing at Homeless Hounds - a charity that finds homes for stray dogs across Lancashire, providing them with shelter, health treatment, and love.
Described as having the ‘sweetest nature’, Queenie loves human company and will always be near you.
A spokesperson for Homeless Hounds said: She will play with a ball for a short time but will soon settle and go to sleep.
“She is not dog friendly and will bark at any dog she sees while out on her walks or even in the car.
“At the moment her fosterer is taking her out at quiet times to avoid any distractions.”
If you would like to fill in an application form to adopt Queenie click HERE.
Please note: The team can only accept applications within Lancashire and not further afield.
