Beach House Blackpool is bringing the sunshine back to the seaside with a sizzling new winter menu.

Inspired by the sun-kissed flavours of the Mediterranean, escape the winter chill at this vibrant bistro and bar with fabulous feel-good food to soothe the soul, all served with a welcoming side of stunning sea views and laid-back luxe vibes.

Beach House Bistro in Blackpool. | UGC

Executive Chef Diego Martinez has crafted a true celebration of cuisine from faraway shores featuring bold flavours and wholesome ingredients that evoke memories of long summer holidays and beachside feasts.

The new winter menu celebrates the very essence of Mediterranean cooking with something for every palate and pocket.

Think hearty plates and rich recipes from tender and tasty Chicken Bara Bara in a smooth Stroganoff style sauce to gorgeously garlic-infused Moules Frittes and Grilled Octopus or catch of the day Whole Fish smothered in lemon and fresh herbs.

Or why not try a warming Winter Nourish Bowl packed with goodness, or succulent Fillet Steaks expertly grilled to perfection on the authentic Josper charcoal oven? Lighter bites include Woodfired Pizzas handcrafted to order using the finest Caputo flour, fiery Tapas dishes, delicious sharing platters and freshly homemade breads, all filling the air with irresistible aromas.

Yes Chef! | UGC

The Josper oven is rooted in tradition and was created by Josep and Pere in Barcelona, using sustainable charcoal energy to produce highly flavourful food. It requires a highly skilled chef to master.

South American born Diego honed his expertise with the Josper working in top restaurants across The Med before moving to England to continue to work on his craft.

He said: “The menus are inspired from my and everyone’s travels from Beach House across the Mediterranean and beyond, and these new winter dishes are a big part of us and our history.

“I hope everyone enjoys them.”

Some of the delicious cuisine on offer. | UGC

What’s his favourite dish?

“Anything cooked on the Josper! I love the intense flavours it gives to everything from the whole wild Lobster to a Tomahawk steak.”

Decadent desserts are also handmade in house by talented Patisserie chef Logan Davie including Two Tone Belgian chocolate cake, apple pudding, zingy orange and pistachio cheesecake or melt in the mouth chocolate brownie, maybe washed down with a Spiced Apple Margarita anyone?

Beach House first came to life in 2012 when the locally-based Tchobanian family successfully bid for the exciting new building on Blackpool’s expansive Promenade, transforming it over the years into a cool haven for those seeking the perfect blend of relaxation and sophistication for dinner, drinks and so much more.

Owners Hagop and Cheryl Tchobanian said: “Beach House is an extension of our own home.

“We want people to come here and feel good and that feeling follows all the way though from our relaxed outside terrace to the stunning restaurant seascape, right through to the vibrance of the bistro, with every single seat at Beach House boasting incredible views of the Irish Sea and beyond.”

“With our exciting new winter menu we are bringing the warmth and vivacity of the Mediterranean right to the Promenade with rich, comforting flavours that evoke sun-soaked coasts, paired with the freshest seasonal ingredients.”

Beach House Blackpool is located at Festival House, Promenade, Blackpool, and is open from Sunday to Thursday from 12noon to 11pm, Friday and Saturday 12noon to 1am.

Lazy breakfasts are also now served on Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am to 11.15am.

For further information and reservations click HERE.