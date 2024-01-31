Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bar in Blackpool has announced with 'heavy hearts' its shock closure.

Last week, Bar 137 on Church Street took to social media to announce the establishment had shut its doors for the final time on Friday night (January 26). Announcing the news on Facebook, they said: "It's with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of our beloved bar.

Bar 137.

"We've had the pleasure of serving this community for over the last year and it's been an incredible journey.

"Thank you for being a part of our story."

Although no reason was given for the closure, they signed off the post saying 'Cheers to the past and the future!'

Another bar that closed it's doors this month was Lytham restaurant and cocktail bar The One in Clifton Square.