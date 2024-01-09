The restaurant and bar was described as "a real gem" and even counted world boxing champion Tyson Fury among its many happy customers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A stylish restaurant and bar in the heart of Lytham has closed for good.

The One in Clifton Square opened in autumn 2021 in premises formerly operated as Java for many years, and more recently as Zoto. The fine dining bistro swiftly grew in popularity with customers praising its tasty dishes, cocktails, sleek decor and ambience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fine dining bistro in the heart of Lytham swiftly grew in popularity with customers praising its tasty dishes, cocktails, sleek decor and ambience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on Monday (January 8), owner Mathew Cooney announced that his restaurant would be closing permanently and with immediate effect.

A notice posted on its window said: "CLOSED due to unforeseen circumstances. Sorry for the inconvenience."

Matthew later confirmed on Facebook that The One would not be reopening.

He said: "Just would like to say thank you for your support over these last few months. Unfortunately we've had to close our doors for a final time at The One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to our guests, staff and everything in between. Couldn't have felt more welcomed to Lytham. Wishing everyone all the best. Mathew at The One."

"A gem in the heart of Lytham"

Advertisement Hide Ad

The One opened in late 2021 and immediately impressed diners with one customer describing the restaurant as "a gem in the heart of Lytham".

One of those happy customers was World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury who made a surprise visit in June 2022.

And Gazette reporter Shelagh Parkinson was equally impressed when she reviewed The One in December 2021, just two months after opening, saying the restaurant deserved 'every success'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant's closure was met with dozens of comments from customers who had enjoyed dining at The One, whether locals or visitors to the seaside town.

Joanna Frith-Williams said: "So sorry Matthew. We loved it at The One. Loved the food and hospitality. Don't let this dampen your belief and entrepreneurial spirit. You created something special in challenging circumstances. Good luck in the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Jorgensen added: "Really sorry to hear this, we live miles away but this was our favourite place in Lytham."